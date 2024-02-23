BRUNSWICK – Margaret Tripp, 82, died surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. She was born July 7, 1941, in Portland, a daughter of Albert F. and Olive M. Mitchell Barnes.

She was a graduate of South Portland High School, class of 1959. She also went to Northeast Business School and graduated in 1960. She married Verdi Tripp on May 13, 1961. Mr. Tripp died in May of 2007.

Margaret had many jobs but the one of which she was most proud was being the secretary of the Brunswick United Methodist Church. She worked there for 22 years. She was formerly a member of the United Junior Chamber (Jaycees). She also hosted Companions in Christ in her home for many years.

Margaret loved family and friends. She welcomed everyone into her home with a friendly smile. Her hobbies included crafting, painting, reading and writing. She and her husband Verdi started the Topsham Crier, a local paper, which they later sold to Charlie Crosby.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband Verdi L. Tripp, son Albert Tripp, and daughter Amy Tripp.

She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Beauregard of Brunswick, Elizabeth Milliken and her husband Wayne of Westbrook; her very special daughter-in-law Susan Davis of Durham; grandsons Mark Tripp and Jeremy Tripp; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Margaret’s request there will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Donations can be made in Margaret’s name to:

the Maine Special

Olympics and

Midcoast Humane in Brunswick

