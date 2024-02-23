GORHAM – Steven E. Plowman, 69, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Maine Medical Center. He was born Sept. 14, 1954, in Portland, and was one of five children to Maurice and Veronica Plowman.

Steve grew up in Scarborough/Gorham and graduated from Gorham High School in 1972. He served his country for over 27 years in the Air Force with the Air Refueling Wing of Pease Airforce Base, and served in France, Spain, Germany and Guam. Steve earned numerous awards during his time serving, including the National Defense Service Medal, NATO Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

In his civilian life, Steve worked as a U.S. postal worker, at Cabela’s, and as a teacher at Westbrook School Department, which he particularly loved. He was an active member of the Gorham Lions Club, where he currently served as secretary. He enjoyed sports, visiting different NFL stadiums with his family, and the New England teams. Steve also loved gardening, history, and cars (including his Corvette and infamous “grease car”).

He will be remembered as a beloved father, husband, and uncle, and for his kindness, warm smile, intelligence, good nature, and devotion to his family and friends.

Steve was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Bonny; his daughters, Elizabeth of Brooklyn, NY, and Emily of Pawtucket, RI; his siblings, Michael Sr. of Hawaii, David and his wife Debra of Hampden, Kevin and his wife Jeannette of Gorham, and Patricia Stankowski and her husband Fred of Tennessee; and 22 beloved nieces and nephews.

A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church at 299 Main Street in Gorham. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To express condolences, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

