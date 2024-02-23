SOUTH PORTLAND – George Francis Murphy,76, of South Portland, passed away on Feb. 6, 2024, at Northern Light Mercy Hospital with his wife Gale by his side. He was born in Portland on Feb. 19, 1947, the son of the late Alfred and Priscilla (McDonough) Murphy.

George attended South Portland High School, and then enlisted in the US Navy in 1965 and went to Brunswick, Ga. to Navy Air Traffic Control School. He also worked for the FAA in Albuquerque, N.M. After re-enlisting in the Navy he retired from Service in 2001. George married Gale in February of 1969, they would have celebrated 55 years on the 15th of this month.

Family and friends were most important to George. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage and enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. He was an Avid Golfer who was a member of Nonsuch Golf Club for many years and various courses which he played in Kissimmee, Fla. with his friends at Magic Tree Resort in the winter months. George was a true friend to many and enjoyed the Happy Hours with them – It didn’t have to be 5 O’clock somewhere!

Besides his parents George was predeceased by his granddaughter Kelly Murphy. He is survived by his son George, Jr., his wife Lucy and two granddaughters Erin and Kylie he loved his girls and was a great Papa; his brother Michael Murphy (Kathleen), his brother John Murphy (Sue) and his sister Deborah Knight; and many cousins.

Per George’s request there will be no service, however he wanted a party so there will be a Celebration of his life held on March 2, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Portland Elks Club, 1945 Congress St., Portland, Maine.

To express condolences or to participate in George’s online tribute, please visit http://WWW.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations in George Francis Murphy’s name

can be sent to:

Northern Light

Home Care & Hospice

225 Gorham Rd. Suite 200

﻿So. Portland, ME

04106-2462

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous