KENNEBUNK – James R. Shea, 91, known as Uncle Bud, a resident of Kennebunk and former Officer with the Metropolitan District Police Department in Boston, passed away Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital with his loving family at his side.

James was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Cambridge, Mass., the son of Joseph and Margaret Hartney Shea, and attended Cambridge Ridge and Latin High School. A natural athlete, he competed as a speed skater for his local skating club.

He soon entered the US Air Force and was stationed in Alaska and California.

Following his love of sports, especially golf, he worked to become an assistant pro with the Greenwich Country Club in Greenwich, Conn. While he was with the club, he scored 3 confirmed holes in one, and was thought to have had a 4th.

James then joined the Metropolitan District Police Department, serving for almost 15 years before a line of duty injury forced his early retirement.

Known for his great sense of humor, family gatherings were very important to James. Telling stories and pulling practical jokes were a great source of amusement for him. His family states “he won’t be yelling at cousins Phil and Debbie anymore.”

He was predeceased by his former wife, Marguerite Shea, and a sister, Dorothy Shea.

Survivors include his sons David Shea and his wife Kimberly of Pelham, NH, Stephen Shea of Reading, Mass. and Brian Shea of Saugus, Mass., a daughter Susan Shea of Kennebunk; grandchildren include Marisa Philips and her husband Ryan, and Dylan Shea and his wife Caitlin Wolff, Jacquelyn Nash, Janelle Shea, Anthony Squillante, Mackenzie Shea and Rachel McBride and her husband, Nick; six great grandchildren; and his much-loved fur baby Darby.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 1 -3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, ME. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024, at Cambridge City Cemetery, 89 Coolidge Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit James’ Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ memory can be made to RSU 21 – KHS, 89 Fletcher Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Please put Kennebunk Athletic Department in memo line.

