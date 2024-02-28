PORTLAND – Charles Alan McDonald, 76, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 22, 2024. The son of Norman and Loretta (DiBiase) McDonald, he was born in Portland on Aug. 4, 1947. He attended Portland Catholic schools and graduated from Portland High School, class of 1965.

Raised on Munjoy Hill, Charles was a proud “Hill Boy”. He was a member of the Bronzy Club and Centaur Club and was active in many other organizations. Music was a large part of his life, and he enjoyed listening to many types of music, and became a local DJ. He was an electrician and worked for Central Maine Power retiring after 25 years. He was an avid golfer, coached his son’s sports teams, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and swimming. He participated in the Portland to Peak’s Island swims, and ran marathons and triathlons. He enjoyed camping with his family, and wintering at his home in Florida. He could complete his daily crossword puzzles in record time.

there is one thing that people will remember about Charlie, it is that he valued friendships and memories. Although he never served in the military because he lost his eyesight in one eye at the age of four, he was very patriotic and donated to veteran’s organizations.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 45 years Elizabeth “Betty” McDonald; his sons, Christopher and Jonathan of Portland; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Charlie, and Caedy; his brother, Norman McDonald and his wife Paula; his pride and joy, his dog Maggie; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, March 4, 2024 from 2-4 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A celebration of life reception will be held at a later date this summer.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Charles tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles memory to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

PO Box 336

Westbrook ME 04098