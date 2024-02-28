PORTLAND – Patricia A. Aceto, 86, of Portland, passed away on February 26, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday March 1, 2024 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 Am Saturday at The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street.

