Patricia A. Aceto

PORTLAND – Patricia A. Aceto, 86, of Portland, passed away on February 26, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday March 1, 2024 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 Am Saturday at The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street.

To share memories of Patricia or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

