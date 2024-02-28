TOPSHAM – Avis Ruth Labbe died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Bay Square in Yarmouth. She was born in Presque Isle to John and Viola Brown Sproull. Avis later moved to Brunswick where she graduated from Brunswick High school, and married her loving husband, Louis Labbe, on April 9, 1945.

Avis was a wonderful baker, sharing her talents as the baker for Brunswick High School. She was a loving mother to her three children and grandmother to four grandchildren.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, square dancing, and knitting. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents; and husband, Louis; as well as her three children, Paul Labbe (Cherylene), Ronald Labbe, and Anne A. Labbe.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Labbe of Cumberland, Sarah Kincaid of Belgrade, Allison Buttarazzi of Gorham, and Christine Labbe of Brunswick; daughter-in-law Cherylene Labbe of Yarmouth; and many beloved great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 29, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME. A Funeral service will be held Friday, March 1, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME.

Memories and Condolences may be shared at http://www. Brackettfh.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous