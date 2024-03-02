PORTLAND – Robert Gabat Cardona, beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and respected Clinical Sonographer Instructor passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 25, 2024, at the age of 59.

Robert was a man of remarkable strength, wisdom, and determination. Born in Makati, Philippines, he lived a short time in Honolulu, Hawaii, and eventually settled in Maine. Robert’s adventurous spirit led him to explore a variety of different places including Miami, Fla. to attend the University of Jackson Memorial, back to Hawaii at the Queens Medical Center, and also San Diego, Calif. at Scripps Green Hospital. Maine will always be where he returned to as Home.

Robert dedicated himself to continual learning and shared his knowledge and passion with his students at Mercy. His impact on his students extended far beyond the classroom, as he inspired them to strive for excellence and pursue their dreams. His skill and expertise brought comfort and reassurance to countless patients.

In his leisure time, Robert found solace and exhilaration in pursuing his passions or trying a new hobby or project. He enjoyed rock climbing in the summer, sprinting around the track with determination and speed, perfecting his technique for arm wrestling matches, and trying for softball home-runs. His competitive nature enriched the lives and left an impact on all who knew him.

Robert will be deeply missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and siblings, as well as by the countless friends, colleagues, and students whose lives he touched. His passion for life and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Bob is survived by his wife, Stacey (Tourangeau); children Gabriela, Ciara, and Isabela; grandchildren Eva and Ellie; his mother, Ester; siblings Elvie, Daniel, Demmy, Elma, Wilma, Fo, and Andy; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held today, March 2 at 9 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. A celebration of life will follow at Bruno’s in Portland.

