BIDDEFORD – Jonathan David Blake, 38, was born on April 8, 1985, peacefully passed away on Feb. 25, 2024, after a brief battle with Bacterial Meningitis/Infectious Endocarditis. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Born just three hours after Easter in 1985, Jonathan was affectionately called “my Easter Bunny” by his mother.
Jonathan’s greatest joy in life was playing golf or miniature golf with son and number one guy Gage.
He graduated from Thornton Academy in Saco, with the class of 2003, and furthered his education at the Baran Institute of Technology in East Windsor, Conn.
For over two decades, Jonathan worked in the Parts Department at Ira Honda in Saco, being well liked by all his coworkers.
Jonathan is survived by his loving parents Lori and David Blake; his best buddy and son, Gage Jonathan Blake; his long term partner, Maile Harmon; his sister, Erin, his brothers, Patrick and Casey, sisters-in-law, Dot and Lacey; God parents, Brenda and Paul Schilinski; nephew, Noah, nieces,
Morgan, Emersyn, and Sawyer; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his grandmother, Germaine Blake.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Corliss and Rachel Blake, and Maurice and
Barbara Bulger.
A passionate sports enthusiast, Jonathan was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Flyers.
Jonathan was known for his kindness and humor, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
A celebration of life is being planned for some time in July or August of 2024.
Heaven has gained another Angel. Fly high with the angels, Jonathan… fly high!
In lieu of flowers, contributions to a fund established to assist with afterlife expenses and support his son’s future are appreciated. For more contribution information please contact:
