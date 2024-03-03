BIDDEFORD – Jonathan David Blake, 38, was born on April 8, 1985, peacefully passed away on Feb. 25, 2024, after a brief battle with Bacterial Meningitis/Infectious Endocarditis. He was surrounded by his loving family.

﻿Born just three hours after Easter in 1985, Jonathan was affectionately called “my Easter Bunny” by his mother.

﻿Jonathan’s greatest joy in life was playing golf or miniature golf with son and number one guy Gage.

﻿He graduated from Thornton Academy in Saco, with the class of 2003, and furthered his education at the Baran Institute of Technology in East Windsor, Conn.

﻿For over two decades, Jonathan worked in the Parts Department at Ira Honda in Saco, being well liked by all his coworkers.

﻿Jonathan is survived by his loving parents Lori and David Blake; his best buddy and son, Gage Jonathan Blake; his long term partner, Maile Harmon; his sister, Erin, his brothers, Patrick and Casey, sisters-in-law, Dot and Lacey; God parents, Brenda and Paul Schilinski; nephew, Noah, nieces,

Morgan, Emersyn, and Sawyer; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his grandmother, Germaine Blake.

﻿He was predeceased by his grandparents, Corliss and Rachel Blake, and Maurice and

Barbara Bulger.

﻿A passionate sports enthusiast, Jonathan was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Flyers.

﻿Jonathan was known for his kindness and humor, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

﻿A celebration of life is being planned for some time in July or August of 2024.

﻿Heaven has gained another Angel. Fly high with the angels, Jonathan… fly high!

﻿In lieu of flowers, contributions to a fund established to assist with afterlife expenses and support his son’s future are appreciated. For more contribution information please contact:

trudgin164@proton.me

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous