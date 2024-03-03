BERWICK – Anne Dunlap Vaughan, of Berwick, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2024, in Dover, N.H. following a brief illness. She spent her final weeks surrounded by her loving family.

Anne was born on Feb. 21, 1936, in New Haven, Conn. to Albert Atkinson Dunlap and Agnes Marjorie Dunlap (Bodwell). After living in Texas for several years, Anne’s family purchased a farm in Dracut, Mass. where Anne graduated as valedictorian in 1954. She then studied art history at Radcliffe College before meeting her first husband and raising four daughters in Maine and Pennsylvania. Anne resumed her studies while raising her daughters, earning her undergraduate degree from Bloomsburg State College.

Anne was active in her community throughout her life, volunteering and advocating on behalf of people living in poverty as well as for progressive causes and candidates.

The most significant decision Anne ever made may have been to take a job as a paralegal for a legal services office following the dissolution of her marriage. Anne’s passion for social justice and concerns about poverty came through as she helped countless low-income residents achieve their rights. In that job she also met the love of her life, Niles Schore, when he took a job as the new lawyer in her office. She and Niles married in 1979 and they moved to Georgia to continue their legal services work. It was Niles who, seeing Anne’s talent for the law, encouraged her to go to law school. They moved to Philadelphia where Anne earned her JD from Temple University Law School at the age of 49, and then returned to working in service to low-income families for several more decades.

In addition to the law, Anne was passionate about art, a passion she was able to fully indulge in when she and Niles retired and moved to Maine. She was a master of art appreciation, traveling extensively to visit museums and cathedrals, loving in particular the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy. She was a docent at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for 10 years. But mostly she was a highly talented oil painter, filling large canvasses with vibrant landscapes, still lifes, portraits, and in her later years, paintings inspired by current events and reflecting her concerns for social justice. Anne also loved to read, listen to music and visit and spend time with her family and many friends. She passed her love of art and learning and her passion for social justice on to her four daughters.

Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Niles Schore of Berwick; and her daughters, Rebecca Vaughan of New York City, N.Y., Susan Vaughan of San Francisco, Calif., Jennifer Almeida and her husband Steven of Chelmsford, Mass. and Rachel Spayd and her husband Randall of Rochester N.H.; four grandchildren, Eleanor and Celeste Almeida, and Ryan and Avery Spayd; her sisters Helen Dunlap and her husband Guy Steucek, and Sarah Dunlap and her beloved Jay Perreault, her brother-in-law, Walter Miller; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by countless friends, many of whom she had known almost her entire life, including Helen Hawes, Eileen Sylvester, Ron Tuveson, Ann Hubben and Will Richan, and her beloved book group, the Schlegels.

Anne was predeceased by her sister, Linda Miller and brother-in-law, Stephen Warshall.

A celebration of Anne’s life will be held in the spring.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Anne’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 62 Cemetery Rd., Berwick, ME 03901.

Donations in Anne’s memory can be made to the

Berwick Library

Association

103 Old Pine Hill Rd.

Berwick, ME 03901

