BUXTON – Mary J. Brown, 59, passed away on Feb. 27, 2024, at Oak Grove Center in Waterville from complications from a stroke.
She was born on May 19, 1964, a daughter of Herbert Brown Sr. and Beverly (Deering) Brown Harris. Mary was a Bonny Eagle High School graduate and worked at companies including Cumberland Farms, Wal-Mart, Party House, and Victoria’s Secret.
She leaves behind her mother, Beverly Harris of Buxton; brother, Herbert Brown Jr. and his wife Thelma, Judith Spiller and her husband Ron; three nieces, two nephews; and three great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on her birthday, May 19 at the family home.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com
