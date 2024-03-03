PHIPPSBURG – Thomas Charles Totman, 85, a son, a brother, a sailor, a husband, a father, a chef, a carpenter, a superintendent of golf courses and a grandfather. He will be missed by so many.

A celebration will be held at Phippsburg Congregational Church on Wednesday, March 6 at 2 p.m. with a gathering after at the meeting hall next door.

http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the

Phippsburg Historical Society

24 Parker Head Rd.,

Phippsburg, ME 04562.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous