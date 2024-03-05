SCARBOROUGH – After a life well-lived, William “Bill” G. Dion, of Scarborough, passed away on Feb. 29, 2024 at the age of 79 after a short illness. He was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Westbrook, to parents Camille and Marjorie (Peters) Dion. Here he grew up with his three siblings working in the family store, Dion’s Market. After graduating from Westbrook High School he served in the Air Force including a tour of duty in Vietnam/Philippines. Upon returning home, he pursued his education at East Coast Aeronautical School in Connecticut later working at Sikorsky and Hamilton Standard on jet engines. Upon his return home, he met the love of his life Susan Y. Caron who referred to him as “Sweet William.” They settled in Scarborough where they welcomed three wonderful children. He went on to have a long career in the elevator industry working for Otis Elevator (20 years), and later starting his own business North East Elevator Services.﻿

In his early years he developed his lifelong passion for Corvettes owning several throughout the years, the last being his 2004 Red Z06 which he loved taking out for a drive, only if there was no rain in the forecast. He also enjoyed racketball, golf, cribbage, biking and playing pool with the guys every Tuesday at “Skip’s.” He loved to dance and would dance with Sue wherever and whenever he got the chance. They could even be seen dancing at Whole Foods after hours.﻿

He viewed his children as his biggest accomplishment spending, as much time with them as possible, whether it be sharing advice, lending a hand or just having FUN!﻿

He made his mark wherever he went. He was the ringleader and the life of the party. He was happiest when surrounded by his wife and kids, a beer or a margarita in hand or a piece of cake the size of his face.﻿

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Ronald. He is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Jeanne Cates, his son Matthew and his wife Melissa, his daughter Erin and Will; his daughter Megan and husband Brad Lyon, his sister Maureen Harmon and husband Dick, sister Linda Dion, and his three loving grandchildren who are his pride and joy, Wynn, Ace and Max.﻿

Bill’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion that was given to Bill his family at Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Hospice House during his illness and final days.﻿

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 7, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd, Scarborough. There will be a reception to follow immediately after the service at the Maine Elks Lodge #188, 1945 Congress St., Portland. Burial will be private at a later date.﻿

To express condolences or to participate in Bill’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine or The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous