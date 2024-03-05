PHIPPSBURG – Thomas Charles Totman, 85, of Phippsburg, Maine, passed away on Feb. 27, 2024. He was born on Aug. 10, 1938, and grew up on the shores of the Kennebec River only moving a few hundred yards in adulthood to the home he shared with his beloved wife Bette who preceded him in death by only a few months.

Thomas, known affectionately as Tommy, was dedicated to two things in his life: his family and the town of Phippsburg. He was a son, a brother, a sailor, a husband, a father, a chef, a carpenter, a historian, a golf course superintendent and loving “Grampy” to Thomas and Lexi.

A proud veteran, Tommy served his country with honor in the United States Navy from 1961 until 1967, where he traveled the world aboard the USS Conyngham having incredible experiences in countries such as Turkey, Italy, Greece, Spain and the islands of the Caribbean. He even visited Beirut, Lebanon before it was ravaged by war. He left the Navy with amazing stories which he loved to share. After his military service, he embarked on a fulfilling career journey which included as a chef and a carpenter, building and working hundreds of homes and businesses in Midcoast Maine. In 1996, his passion for the outdoors and love of golf led him to his dream job as a Golf Course Superintendent, where he devoted many years to the meticulous care of the courses at Sebasco Harbor Resort and Bath Country Club.

His education began at Phippsburg Center School when it was still a one-room schoolhouse, then Morse High School graduating in the Class of 1957, the Culinary Institute of America and International Correspondence School. To prepare for his career on the golf course, Tommy enrolled at the University of Massachusetts Winter School for Turf Managers where, at 57-years-old, he finished 3rd in his class.

A true pillar in his community, Tommy’s life was deeply entwined with the fabric of the Phippsburg. He took great pride in his service to the town, serving on the Planning Board, Appeals Board, Phippsburg Bicentennial Celebration committee, Board of Assessment Review, Community Access TV Committee, Center Pond Fishway Committee, Albert F. Totman Library Trustee, Phippsburg Land Trust, Town Building Committee and as Code Enforcement Officer and Plumbing Inspector. He was incredibly proud to have been elected to serve Phippsburg as Selectman for seven years which stood as a testament to the trust and respect afforded to him by his fellow townspeople.

For those who knew him, Tommy was not just a public servant but also a cherished historian, a skilled gardener and amateur meteorologist, where he was never too far away from his weather detectors. In warm weather, he was often found sitting on his deck reading or chatting with Bette, overlooking the picturesque view of the Kennebec River.

Similar to Squirrel Point Lighthouse across the river from his home, Tommy was a beacon for his family and the moral compass used to guide the lives of those he leaves behind. He will be deeply missed by his children, Suzanne (Ron) Nowicki and Thomas (Lynn) Totman, and his grandchildren, Thomas and Lexi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bette Totman, his parents, Tom and Anita Totman, and his sister, Marilla Sparks.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 2 p.m., friends and family will gather to celebrate Tommy’s life at the Phippsburg Congregational Church, where he was a life-long faithful congregant.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Phippsburg Historical Society,

24 Parker Head Road,

Phippsburg, ME 04562,

to preserve the history Tommy so dearly loved.

