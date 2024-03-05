DRESDEN – Peter Lincoln Willard, 88, of Dresden, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2024, surrounded by family.

Born on June 21, 1935, in Newark, N.J., Peter grew up in Wheaton, Ill. and on Cape Cod, where his family founded a Christian summer camp. A graduate of Baylor University, he pursued a career in education, teaching high school in Vermont and serving as a lay-pastor.

He married Jean in 1964 and together they embarked on a journey that included founding Chop Point Camp in Maine in 1967 and later Chop Point School in 1987. Deeply committed to humanitarian causes, Peter established The Widow’s Friend project in Bangladesh in 1975 and Campo Alegria (Camp Happiness) in Nicaragua in 1997. Peter and Jean were blessed with four children and instilled in them a love for God and a passion for serving others. Peter’s legacy of compassion and service will endure through the lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife Jean; four children; and numerous grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at Chop Point Camp and School in Woolwich, on June 8, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chop Point in his memory.

