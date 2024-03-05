SOUTH PORTLAND – Ralph Edwin Martin, 75, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 16, 2024, in Portland, after a 24 year battle with Wegener’s Granulomatosis.

Ralph was born in Portland on May 12, 1948, the third child of the late Thomas “Toby” and Abbie (Seiders) Martin. He attended Cape Elizabeth schools and in 1965 on his own accord with the support of his mother enlisted in the Navy during the height of the Vietnam War after serving for two years was medically discharged, although the Navy remained near and dear to his heart throughout his life.

Ralph met his wife Elizabeth “Betty” (Calderwood) Martin in 1965 the two married on Nov. 30, 1974. During their 60-year relationship they welcomed four wonderful children. Ralph was a hard worker and instilled this work ethic into his children. Throughout the years Ralph was employed by Cianbro as well as Harris Oil Company, Breggy Oil Company, and R. Stewart’s Heavy Hauling Company. In 1991 Ralph became employed by the city of Portland where he remained until his illness in 1999 when he retired. He also began a small moving company with his sons and brother-in-law BEDAR moving, he would carry those business cards around with him the rest of his life always ready to hand one out. Ralph was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

Ralph loved reading, listening to country music, spending time with his family and cousins, attending the yearly family reunions in South Bristol, as well as taking his beloved dog Caramel for walks.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents Abbie (Seiders) Martin in 1984 and Thomas W. Martin Jr. in 1991; as well as his older sister Lois (Martin) Bradeen in 2016.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 49 years Elizabeth “Betty” Martin of South Portland; his four children Kurt Martin and his wife Darlene of Limerick, Scott Martin of Arundel, Kristen Robinson of Alna, and Abbie DiPretoro and her husband Chris of South Portland; older brother Thomas W. Martin III and his wife Tammy of Stetson; six grandchildren Logan and Madison Martin, Zachary MacDonald, Andrew Robinson, Emmett “Sage”, and Liam DiPretoro; as well as his closest cousin Bondie Farrington and his wife Janet of Gray.

The family would also like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence and Southern Maine Hospice for making Ralph’s final days filled with love and care and with people who truly cared about him and it showed when they interacted with him and understood and embraced his sarcasm.

A celebration of life will be held later.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be sent to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland where he adopted Caramel

