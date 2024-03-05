BRUNSWICK – Ara Mikaelian died unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2023.

Ara was born in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 30, 1959, to Kevork Mikaelian, and Araxie Minassian – Mikaelian.

Ara spent much of his life in the U.S Navy, serving during the Persian Gulf War. He was deservingly proud of his service, achieving many awards and medals such as the Naval Justice Service Award, the Naval Achievement Award, National Defense Service Medal, and Pistol sharp-shooting award.

After retiring from the Navy, Ara worked in many local businesses, including Bow Street Market, and Midcoast Hospital.

Ara married Yvonne Barclay and they were later blessed with a son, Noah Ross Mikaelian.

When he wasn’t working, Ara loved cooking for his family, taking long walks through Wolfe’s Neck Park, watching football, and keeping his shooting skills sharp at Howell’s and Top Gun indoor ranges.

Ara is predeceased by his parents, and two loving aunts, Mayreni and Knarig Patpatian. He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne Barclay Mikaelian, and son Noah Ross Mikaelian.

A service will be held at a later date, at First Baptist church of Yarmouth, located at 346 Main Street, in Yarmouth, Maine.

