SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert A. Auld, 87, died March 3, 2024. Robert was born on Jan. 18, 1937.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 19 Spring St., Scarborough.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Robert’s full obituary or leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com