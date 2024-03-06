Burns, Audrey Todd 91, of Gray, March 2, at home. Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. and Reception to follow, March 8, St. Gregory’s Church/Parish hall.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Burns, Audrey Todd 91, of Gray, March 2, at home. Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. and Reception to follow, March ...
Burns, Audrey Todd 91, of Gray, March 2, at home. Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. and Reception to follow, March 8, St. Gregory’s Church/Parish hall.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.