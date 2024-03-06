FREEPORT – David Simmons, 68, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Gosnell house in Scarborough.

David was born in Brunswick on Feb. 2, 1956, the son of Clyde Simmons and Vivian Ward Simmons.

David lived in Maine his whole life, later marrying Susan Voigt on Sept. 9, 1989. The couple raised their daughter Kelcie, in the state they loved.

A true Maine man, David loved to be outside taking care of the land and his property. He also loved to ski and canoe in the Maine wilderness. David was a big music fan, particularly of the ’60s and ’70s era and the Grateful Dead. He also enjoyed cheering on his favorite sports teams, the Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys.

David worked at L.L.Bean for 25 years as their senior procurement officer. David earned his MBA taking night classes, all while working full time and being a father to his daughter, Kelcie.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Simmons of Freeport; a daughter, Kelcie Simmons and husband Andrew Dao of Lisbon; two sisters-in-law, Valerie Knower and husband Lynn of Williamsport, Pa., and Deborah Voigt of Whitefield; nieces and nephews Philip and Rachel Knower of Williamsport, Pa., and Elise and Ethan Voigt, of Whitefield; and his cat, Medley.

A service will be announced at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association.