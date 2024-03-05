BRUNSWICK – Virginia E. (Bernier) McIver, 94, “Ginny” formerly of Bowdoin, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at Coastal Shores Assisted Living with family by her side. She was the wife of Leon C. McIver, who passed away in December 1998.

﻿She was born in Lisbon Falls, on Feb. 26, 1930, a daughter of the late Dora E. (Beal) Bernier and Albert J. Bernier, Sr. She grew up in Lisbon Falls, attending Lisbon schools. On Dec. 18, 1948, she married Leon C. McIver; she and Leon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just prior to his passing.﻿

Ginny enjoyed working at home where she did carpentry, gardening, hunting and fishing, tended their farm and preserved all of their food. She had many jokes and was a wonderful story teller. She told of being the only girl on the boy’s baseball team (catcher) and of riding a bike across the top trusses of the Lisbon Falls Bridge. Her interests included music, playing guitar in local bands (in her youth), history, poetry, sketching and was an avid reader. She was a past member of the Grange and the Rebekah Lodge Drill Team. ﻿

Never judging, Ginny freely expressed her love for those who touched her life – family, friends and caregivers. She was an amazing lady whose infectious laughter, humor, wonderful smile and way of making one feel special will be deeply missed. ﻿

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and parents; brother, Albert J. Bernier, Jr.; two sisters, Jacqueline O. Thibeault and Patricia Strait. ﻿

At her request there is no visitation. A graveside service will be held at South Bowdoin Cemetery, East Burrough Road, Bowdoin to be announced at a later date.﻿

Memorial donations in her name may be sent to:

Chans Home Health & Hospice

45 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011

