HARPSWELL – Tyler A. Graham, 32, passed away on Feb. 29, 2024 suddenly after a fall at work causing critical complications.
Tyler a/k/a “Ty” was born in Bath on April 5, 1991 and spent his school years in Westport, Mass.
He became a member of the Boston Local Carpenter’s Union in 2017. He moved to Harpswell in 2018. He opened “Ty The Handy Guy” in 2019 and was welcomed by his community. Ty was extremely skilled in his field as a carpenter creating renovations or building from the ground up.
He loved snowboarding, sailing, skating and almost anything that was a thrill for him.
He is dearly missed by his mother, Virginia Royall of Brunswick; his son, Austin Graham of Massachusetts; aunt, Celeste Niarchos of Florida, his uncles William Royall of Southport, and Mark Royall of Harpswell; and his partner, Katheryn Orr of Farmington. Ty loved making memories with his son, Austin. He will be missed by many dear friends.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
