BRUNSWICK – Jeannette Laura Coulombe of Brunswick, 92, born June 2, 1931, passed away Feb. 29, 2024, after a brief illness. She was the beloved daughter of Lorenzo and Laura Messier of Topsham, Maine.

Jeannette (Jan) started her education in a one-room schoolhouse in Topsham Heights. She later attended St. John’s Parochial School in Brunswick. She graduated from Morse High School in Bath in 1949, where she was voted best smile by her classmates. Throughout the years she regularly attended MOHIBA Class of 49 gatherings.

Jeannette worked for many years at Parkview Memorial Hospital. She later worked for Senters Department Store in downtown Brunswick. She loved feeding and watching birds throughout her life.

She and her husband always had an adopted dog to care for.

Jeannette was predeceased by her parents; as well as her brother, Louis Messier. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Paul Coulombe; her two sons, Timothy Clough and partner Brenda Pelletier of Auburn, Gary Clough and wife Kathy of Bowdoin; granddaughter, Julia Gordon and husband Damond of Auburn; and four great grandchildren Matthew, Donovan, Leona, and Harrison of Auburn.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous