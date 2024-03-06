WESTBROOK/DOVER- FOXCROFT – Robert Allen Young, passed away on March 5, 2024 at the age of 92.

He was born in Westbrook on Feb. 8, 1932, to Ralph and Alice (Shaw) Young of Westbrook. He grew up in Westbrook and attended local schools. Between 1950 and 1954 Bob served in the U.S. Army and was active on the front lines of the Korean War with the 25th Infantry Division. On Nov. 20, 1954, he married Dorothy L. Newcomb of Chebeague Island, a marriage that lasted for more than 69 years.

He served as a full-time firefighter in the city of Westbrook for several years, before becoming the city’s first Fire Inspector in 1967 after surviving a bad accident that forced him off duty for a year. He served in that role until his retirement in 1994.

For more than 60 years Bob was an active member and integral part of the ministry of North Deering Alliance Church, where he served on the church board and as the Treasurer. In later years he often talked about how much he wanted to see Jesus, and how much he looked forward to being reunited with old friends from the church.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; wife, Dorothy, who passed just 13 days earlier; sisters Rae Alley, Shirley Donahue, and Charlotte Ramsdell and brother, Walter.

Surviving are brothers Philip and wife, Heidi, of Farmingdale, and Edward and wife, Diana, of Windham; two sons, Robert of Dover-Foxcroft and wife, Emma, and David of Pawtucket, R.I., and wife, Rachel; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jared, Serena, Candice, Briana and Jasmine; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook, along with wife, Dorothy.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. For a complete obituary and to leave messages of condolence and memories, please visit http://www.laryfuneralhome.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to

Beacon Hospice Care,

1026 Stillwater Ave.,

Bangor, ME 04401