WESTBROOK – Janice was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on June 6, 1960 and passed away on March 4, 2024 with her entire family by her bedside at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland.

Janice was predeceased by her parents Ernest and Geneva (Drisdelle) Gould; and her infant brother, Laurie, before her birth. Also deceased, many aunts and uncles from Canada.

When the Gould family moved to the United States from Canada in the summer of 1960, Janice’s first permanent resident immigration card was a baby picture.

Janice was a graduate of Westbrook High School class of 1979. She worked at Unum for 38 years. She had a very close relationship with her sisters Phyllis and Claire. They traveled to many places over the years. Anyone that knew Janice, knew of her love of music and that she was a big fan of Barry Manilow. Also, her love for the shows “Get Smart”, “Supernatural” and actor Roddy McDowell. She also enjoyed reading biographies and playing all sorts of games at family gatherings.

She is survived by her sisters Phyllis and Claire, both of Westbrook, brothers John, of Westbrook, Donald, and his wife Patricia, of Scarborough, and Terrance and his fiancée, Jennie Kane, both of Kennebunk; her niece Elizabeth Cagle of Star, N.C. and nephew, Matthew Gould of Limerick. She is also survived by many cousins in Canada. She will be greatly missed by her family.

The family would like to express its appreciation for the care given to Janice during her stay at Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

A time of visitation will be held Monday March 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. follow by the funeral at 2 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Burial will be in the spring in St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook

To express condolences or participate in Janice’s online tribute please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

