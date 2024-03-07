Welch, Nancy J. 75, of Dayton, March 4. Visit 3-5 p.m., March 10, Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, Buxton.
Welch, Nancy J. 75, of Dayton, March 4. Visit 3-5 p.m., March 10, Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, Buxton.
