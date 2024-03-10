GORHAM – It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Gregory Thomas McMann on March 1, 2024.

Greg was born on March 12, 1963 to Harry E. and Angelina (Asali) McMann. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1981 and attended SMCC.

Greg possessed a heart as big as all outdoors and deeply loved his large family and many friends. Nothing gave him more pleasure than entertaining people in his home while sharing his love of food and music. He was the family chef and would prepare an amazing spread for holidays and special occasions. He was humble and quietly proud of the celebrities who he prepared meals for including The Rolling Stones, Green Day, Kiss, and Aerosmith.

Gregory was predeceased by both his maternal and paternal grandparents. He was also predeceased by his mother, Angelina McMann who was always in his thoughts and prayers.

Gregory is survived by his father, Harry E. McMann; former wife, Mary Levasseur McMann; his sons Joseph McMann and Jackson McMann (Izzi). He is also survived by sisters MaryAnn Brown (John Case) and Deborah Sorrenti and three brothers, Harry J. McMann (Karen), Christopher McMann (Mary Salvati), and Michael McMann (Linda). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday March 11 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday March 12 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To share memories of Greg or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Maine Crisis Line, The Opportunity Alliance in South Portland (https://www.opportunityalliance.org) which is a charity near and dear to Gregory and his family.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous