KENNEBUNK – Joanna (Krause) Peverett, 81, of Kennebunk passed away peacefully on March 3, 2024, at her home, surrounded by family.

Born in Pittsfield, Mass. on June 13, 1942, daughter of the late Arabel (Browning) Krause and the late Philip H. Krause, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in Pittsfield, Mass. in 1960 and received a B.A. in Elementary Education from the State Teachers College at Bridgewater in Bridgewater, Mass. in 1964.

Joanna taught school in Weymouth, Mass. and Pittsfield, Mass., before starting a family with her late husband, A. Willis Peverett.

She was a member of South Congregational Church of Pittsfield, Mass.

Joanna was the matriarch of the family and to know her was to love her. She will be remembered for never forgetting to send a card to celebrate a birthday, holiday or special occasion. Her love, kindness, compassion, caring and overwhelming generosity will also be remembered. She always took the time to notice the details and truly get to know everyone she met.

The Peverett family moved to Kennebunk in 1992 and quickly made the seacoast community their home. Joanna loved walking on the beach and collecting sea glass, which she shared with many people. Many will remember enjoying ice cream with her at her favorite local spot.

She is survived by her loving partner of 16 years, Paul Engborg; son, Peter and his wife Chrissy of Millinocket and her children Bryce and Paige; son, Michael and his wife Ellen of Dover, N.H. and granddaughter, Katelyn Fitzgerald of Bridgewater, Mass.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, March 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dwyer-Wellington Family Funeral Home, 220 East St, Pittsfield, Mass., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the chapel. Interment will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery, Pittsfield, Mass.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Joanna’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com, or at https://www.dwyerfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

American Cancer Society,

P.O. Box 6704,

Hagerstown, MD 21741

https://donate.cancer.org

and/or

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074 https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous