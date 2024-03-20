Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers presents “The Legend of the Banana Kid,” a 45-minute show for ages 4 and up, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Mayo Street Arts in Portland. The performance, with 20 puppets, will be followed by a free workshop. Contributed / Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers

Comedy

Friday 3/22

Brian Glowacki: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 3/23

“YES&Co. Improv with Nat Warren-White”: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $20 advance, $25 at door, $15 students. meetinghousearts.org

Lewis Black: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $47.50-$190. porttix.com

Saturday 3/23 & Thursday 3/28

Next Stop Comedy: 8 p.m., Definitive Brewing Company, 35 Industrial Way, Portland on Saturday. At Maine Beer Company, 525 Route 1, Freeport on Thursday. $25. nextstopcomedy.com

Wednesday 3/27

Improv Showcase: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 3/29

Ben Chadwick and Mike Gray: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 3/29 & Saturday 3/30

Jamal Harrington: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. thehillarts.me

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 3/24

“Art in Bloom”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, to 8 p.m. Friday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free with admission; free on Thursday. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 3/29

“A Talk with Curator Sayantan Mukhopadhyay”: 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free, registration required. portlandmuseum.org

Through 3/30

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 4/14

“Combined – Group Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 4/27

“The Portland Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 4/30

“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Through 5/3

“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 3/22

“Here” (2023): French, Romanian, Chinese and Dutch with English subtitles, 2 and 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 3/24

“Midsommar” Director’s Cut (2019): Rated R, 2 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Monday 3/25

“Major Taylor: Champion of the Race” (2024): 6 p.m., Orange Bike Brewing, 31 Diamond St., Portland. Free, registration required. bikemaine.org

Wednesday 3/27

“The Goonies” (1985): Rated PG, 6 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com

“Ikiru” (1952): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

“Intolerable Cruelty” (2003): PG-13, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Reality” (2023) with director Q&A: 7 p.m., Bowdoin College, Mills Hall, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. calendar.bowdoin.edu

“This World is Not My Own” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Thursday 3/28

“Portraits of Deering: A Journey from Settlement to Suburbs”: 6 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. $10 suggested donation. woodfordscorner.org

Friday 3/29-Sunday 3/31

“The Teacher’s Lounge” (2023): Rated PG-13, German, Turkish, Polish and English with English subtitles, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 3/22

“Bach Birthday Bash”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $38, $36 seniors and wheelchair users, $21 students, free ages 12 and under. Pay-what-you-can. porttix.com

Mike Stackhouse: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Selima Terras and Maine Takht Ensemble: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Ceschi Ramos; Myles Bullen; Sarah Violette: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. space538.org

Lucy Wainwright Roche: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

“Eclipse,” tribute to Pink Floyd: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 3/23

High Winds Flute Choir: 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Carl Dimow; Arthur Sadowski: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

“Une Soiree Musicale”: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $26 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Andy Shauf; Lutalo: 8 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 day-of. space538.org

Antje Duvekot; Micah A. John: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Boba Funk: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Jake Xerxes Fussell: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $18.96. oxbowbeer.com

Kitchen Dwellers: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $23 advance, $26 at door. statetheatreportland.com

TREE; Murcielago; Inverter; Viqueen: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 3/24

“Under the Sea”: Performed by Portland Symphony Orchestra, 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $10. porttix.com

Blue October: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $33.50-$99.50. statetheatreportland.com

Emily Scott Robinson: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tuesday 3/26

Jeff Rosenstock: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 3/27

Carolyn Currie: 10 a.m., Recreation Center at Val Halla, 60 Val Halla Road, Cumberland. 829-2208, ext. 1042

Fifth Freedom; Exclave; Pulsifier: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 3/28

“Noche de Tango”: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Jimkata; The Crowded Table: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $13 advance, $18 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Liz Longley: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

This World Has Bees; The Mighty Calm; The Forest Room: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Friday 3/29

Surfer Girl; Sitting on Stacy; Ryan Wright: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $17.50 advance, $22.50 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

James Montgomery: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Manuel Urgiles; Javier Rosario: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Dirty Deeds: AC/DC tribute band, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $19.50-$25. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 3/22

“Irish Ayres and Dances for St. Patrick”: 7 p.m., St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. $25. stalbansmaine.org

Friday 3/22-Sunday 3/31

“Lysistrata”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $22 suggested donation, $15 students and seniors. theaterproject.com

Through 3/23

“Phantom of the Opera”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Brunswick High School, 71 Dragon Drive. $17, $12 students and seniors. showtix4u.com

Saturday 3/23

“The Legend of the Banana Kid”: 2 p.m., followed by Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers free workshop, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, $10 under 13. mayostreetarts.org

Open Stage Variety Show: 6:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportmaine.libcal.com

Through 3/24

“A Man of No Importance”: 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

“Footloose the Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Greely Center for the Arts, 303 Main St., Cumberland. $12, $10 students and seniors. msad51.org

Thursday 3/28

“Punkology, a Rock and Roll Drag Show”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. 18-plus. thehillarts.me

Friday 3/29 & Saturday 3/30

“Six the Musical, Teen Edition”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $15, $12 students and seniors. mtastage.weebly.com

Through 3/30

“Dominion”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

