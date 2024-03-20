BIDDEFORD – Roger G. Lessard, 86, of Biddeford, passed away on March 16, 2024. Roger was born on Nov. 1, 1937, to Leo P. Lessard and Germaine B. (Tardiff) Lessard.

Roger graduated from St. Louis High School in 1956 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maine Orono where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

On July 4, 1960, Roger married Lucille Faucher at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. He worked as a Program Manager at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 34 years, retiring in 1994. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, woodworking, gardening, and maintaining his house. He was a member of St. Louis Alumni and the Biddeford Saco County Club.

Roger was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Lucille of Biddeford; sons Guy R. Lessard, O.D. of Manchester, N.H., Marc Paul Lessard and wife Denise Marie Lessard of Biddeford, and Neal J. Lessard and wife Lisa A. Lessard of Alfred; grandchildren Joshua Paul Lessard, Ryan Neal Lessard, Nathan Joseph Lessard, and Amanda Lessard Cain; great-grandchildren Waylon Arthur Lessard, Solomon Robert Paul Lessard, Bode Lessard Cain, and Logan Lessard Cain; sister Paula George and husband Charles George of Bowie, Md., brother Leo P. Lessard Jr. and wife Judy Lessard of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Outside of Mass will take place at 11 a.m. at Hope Memorial. Committal will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous