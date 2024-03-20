SCARBOROUGH – Shirley A. McLaughlin, 91, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family on March 18, 2024. She was born in North Conway, NH on Oct. 27, 1932 and owned and operated Pleasant Hill Golf Course – from its’ birth through the evolution into the disc golf version it is today.
Visitation is scheduled from 9 – 10 a.m. with a service immediately following at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at Hobbs Funeral Home Scarborough.
