LEBANON, N.H. – At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, Allison Marie Soule passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family after a nearly lifelong war with heart failure.

Born on June 2, 1989, with a fighter’s spirit and a zest for life, Allison spent every day being “unapologetically Allison.” A hard-fought battle with childhood cancer that she won showed her that she could survive and overcome anything. That resilience and inner resourcefulness served as her guide as she navigated her next 30 years. Living life to its fullest was Allison’s slogan, and the world becomes a little dimmer in her absence.

Behind her, Allison leaves a loving family from Maine and New Hampshire and all the way in California, as well as friends all over New England.

﻿In lieu of flowers, folks are encouraged to consider making a donation to:

the Maine Children’s

Cancer Program as a tribute to the life and legacy of Allison. Donations can be submitted to https://fundraising.mmc.org/mccp-donate-now

