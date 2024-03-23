Hawkes, Florence 99, of Windham, March 15. Visitation, Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, Windham, March 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Hawkes, Florence 99, of Windham, March 15. Visitation, Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, Windham, March 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ...
Hawkes, Florence 99, of Windham, March 15. Visitation, Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, Windham, March 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.