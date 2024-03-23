ALFRED – Catherine May Cellamare, 101, of Alfred, died peacefully on March 16, 2024. Catherine was born on Sept.r 20, 1922, in Staten Island, N.Y., the daughter of Benjamin and Lillas (Burbank) Spinelli.

Upon graduating from high school, she started working as a Junior Purchasing Agent for GTE Sylvania until her retirement.

In 1942, Catherine married her husband Frank Cellamare until his passing in 1987.

During retirement, she loved her church families and each one of her friends across the United States She was a member of the Red Hat Society for years and was renowned for hosting elaborate Victorian High Tea Times with full formal attire required.

She was predeceased by her husband Frank Cellamare; and her son, Dennis Cellamare.

Catherine is survived by her daughters, Linda Cellamare, Carol Phinney, Lois Searles, and Maureen Phillips; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren.

﻿She left this world peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Services and a Celebration of Life will be observed at a future date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Catherine’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous