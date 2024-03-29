PHILADELPHIA — Matt Olson doubled three times, including a bases-loaded drive in a seven-run eighth inning that rallied the NL East champion Atlanta Braves past the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 in an opener Friday.

Michael Harris II had three hits and snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single off José Alvarado (0-1) that made it 3-2 and ignited a breakout inning. Alvarado allowed five runs and Connor Brogdon gave up two.

Pierce Johnson tossed a scoreless seventh to earn the win in a game delayed a day by rain.

Brandon Marsh hit a two-run homer for the Phillies.

The late collapse in the Phillies’ 142nd opener wasted a strong outing for ace Zack Wheeler, who struck out five and walked none over six shutout innings in his first Opening-Day start. He took a no-decision when Adam Duvall ripped a two-run double to left off Matt Strahm in the seventh that made it 2-2.

BREWERS 3, METS 1: Christian Yelich homered, Freddy Peralta pitched six splendid innings and Milwaukee threw a one-hitter at New York.

Rhys Hoskins of the Brewers slid hard into second baseman Jeff McNeil on a potential double-play ball in the eighth. McNeil was visibly angry, and both benches and bullpens emptied. There was no pushing and shoving, but Hoskins rubbed his eyes as if to call McNeil a crybaby, and McNeil cursed at Hoskins from across the field.

“Just a late slide. We’ve had a little bit of a past so I knew there was a chance that he’d be coming in like that,” McNeil said. “Didn’t like his slide. I wasn’t trying to turn a double play at all. Just trying to catch the ball. There was no need to break it up.”

NOTES

YANKEES: New York acquired right-hander JT Brubaker and international bonus pool allotment from Pittsburgh for a player to be named.

Brubaker, Pittsburgh’s Opening-Day starter in 2022, missed last season after Tommy John surgery on April 12. Brubaker agreed in January to a one-year deal for $2.275 million and was put on the 60-day injured list Feb. 19.

DIAMONDBACKS: Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Arizona finalized their $25 million, one-year deal.

Montgomery pitched for Texas against Arizona in the World Series last year, and his addition bulks up the rotation. He should slide into the No. 3 or No. 4 spot once he’s ready for game action, joining Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodríguez, who signed an $80 million, four-year contract with the Diamondbacks in the offseason.

PHILLIES: Former manager Charlie Manuel threw the first pitch on Opening Day in his first visit to Citizens Bank Park since suffering a stroke in September.

Manuel was greeted by a rousing ovation as he walked out of the dugout.

THE PERCENTAGE of major league players born outside the 50 states dipped slightly to 27.8%, its lowest level since 2016.

There were 264 players from 19 nations and territories outside of the 50 states among 949 players on opening day active rosters and injured, restricted and inactive lists, the commissioner’s office said.

