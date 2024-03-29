In Photos: Peaks Islanders fly kites for Good Friday
For the third year in a row, Peaks Island residents gathered on the Backshore to fly kites on Good Friday – a Bermuda tradition that one Bermudian ex patriot is trying to import to this small Casco Bay community.
About 20 Peaks Island residents gathered on the Backshore to fly kites on Good Friday – a Bermuda tradition that one Bermudian ex-patriot is trying to import to this small Casco Bay community. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Peaks Island resident Chris Broadhurst releases a kite from a parking area off Seashore Avenue on Friday. Broadhurst, 69, was born in the United Kingdom but moved to Bermuda as a child. There, islanders commemorate Good Friday each year by flying kites. Broadhurst, who moved to the United States seven years ago, has organized kite flying on Peaks Island on Good Friday for the past three years. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Brad and Barbara Burkholder work together to get a finicky owl kite off the ground after attaching a makeshift tail. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Anna Conley and son Henry Conley smile while flying a borrowed kite. Organizer Broadhurst brought extra kites for people to share. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Peaks Island resident Sarah Cuetara smiles after releasing a kite. Over the course of two hours, about 20 Peaks Islanders gathered on the Backshore to fly kites. Nearly all participants were adults. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Broadhurst releases a kite that collides with a rock formation known as Whaleback. The gap between the rocks was caused by high surf during the Jan. 13 storm. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Peaks Island resident Thea Lloyd tries to pull a kite into the air. Winds were fluky and the owl was uncooperative. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Peaks Island resident Maryann Robinson operates a kite from Seashore Avenue, where traffic is light and the speed limit is 20. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Peaks Island resident Mark Rogus flies an airplane kite briefly before unpredictable winds blow it onto the nearby rocky coastline. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Peaks Island resident Patty Ashton flies a kite near a World War II-era turret along Seashore Avenue. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
