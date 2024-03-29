Central Maine Power Co. reported over 22,000 of its 675,510 customers had lost electrical service as of 9:30 p.m. Friday because of high winds and downed tree branches.

Outages were concentrated in Cumberland, Kennebec, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Somerset counties, according to CMP’s website.

Outages started racking up as rain moved out of the region and windy conditions picked up after sundown, said Jonathan Breed, CMP spokesman.

“We’re seeing wind gusts up to 50 mph in some areas,” Breed said. “We had double coverage anticipating outages going into tonight and we’ve got crews out now restoring service.”

Breed said power already had been restored to one area of Augusta. Crews will be working through the night and additional crews will be called in after 5 a.m. if necessary, he said.

Versant Power reported 6,069 of its 167,052 customers had lost electrical service.

Friday’s outages come on the heals of last weekend’s devastating ice storm that plunged nearly 200,000 CMP customers into darkness on March 23 and took several days to restore.

The early spring storm dumped up to 2 feet of snow in some parts of the state, while a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet blanketed coastal areas in a layer of ice, bringing down trees, limbs and power lines and closing dozens of roads across southern Maine.

CMP outages peaked at 198,745 on Sunday morning. Cumberland County was hit particularly hard, with nearly half of the more than 177,000 customers without power early Sunday, and more than 46,000 customers in York County lost power.

The utility deployed a total of 902 crews, including 478 bucket trucks, 91 digger trucks that dig holes to install power poles and 333 “vegetation management crews” that chop up trees blocking roads.

Communities hit hardest by outages opened warming shelters where people could stop in to warm up and charge electronics.

