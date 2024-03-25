Power has been restored to half of Central Maine Power customers who lost power during a spring ice storm, but the utility warned that it could take until Wednesday to get everyone back on line.

The early spring storm dumped up to two feet of snow in some parts of the state, but a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet blanketed coastal areas in a layer of ice. That ice brought down trees, limbs and power lines, which closed dozens of roads across southern Maine over the weekend.

Power outages peaked at 198,745 on Sunday morning, said CMP spokesperson Jonathan Breed. More than 100,000 customers remained without power Monday morning.

Cumberland County was hit particularly hard, nearly half of of CMP’s 177,000-plus Cumberland County customers without power early Sunday, and service was out for more than 46,000 CMP customers in York County

By Monday morning, CMP had restored power to nearly 50% of its impacted customers – though 103,000 were still in the dark. That includes nearly 54,000 customer in Cumberland County and more than 22,000 in York County, CMP reported at 7 a.m.

On Monday, 400 line crews and 300 tree crews will be working across CMP’s coverage area, Breed said. Another 50 line crews are expected to arrive from Canada and other New England states.

“Our goal is to restore as many customers as we can by Tuesday evening,” Breed said. “Some customers in harder to reach areas or where there is more damage could go into Wednesday.”

CMP started assessing damage Sunday morning after being delayed Saturday night because of dangerous conditions, Breed said. Crews also responded to over 250 emergency calls, including people trapped in their cars by downed power lines, he said.

On Sunday, the company responded to 775 emergency calls about blocked roads and downed power lines from local emergency management agencies.

The company on Sunday prioritized substation and transmission line restorations, the backbone of its system and the most effective way to restore power to large groups of customers. Breed said Monday morning that the substation and transmission line work has been completed.

The company had not posted estimated restoration times on its website as of Monday morning. The “assessing” status listed for customers “means our crews are in the field making power lines safe and establishing workplans to get your circuit back online,” the company said in a Facebook post Sunday night. A single outage may require multiple visits from arborists, pole diggers and line workers, according to CMP.

“There is a lot of damage out there,” Breed said. “Some customers may go directly from assessing to restored. We’re restoring and assessing at the same time in some places.”

Versant Power, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported nearly 16,000 customers without power on Sunday morning. Nearly all if its customers had power again by Sunday night.

Communities hit hardest by outages opened warming shelters where people could stop in to warm up and charge electronics. Portland opened a warming shelter at the East End Community School from 5 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. A warming and charging center at the Scarborough Public Safety Building was scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

A warming center with showers and charging stations will at the Brunswick Recreation Center will be open until 8 p.m. Monday. On Chebeague Island, the Island Hall Community Center is being used as a warming center.

Schools in Portland, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Sanford, Scarborough, South Portland, West Bath, Westbrook, Yarmouth and MSAD 51 are closed Monday because of power outages.

