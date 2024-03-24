Nearly 200,000 customers across Maine are without electricity Sunday after a powerful storm covered the state in ice.

The early spring snowstorm Saturday – and the ice that accompanied it – brought down trees and power lines in all 16 counties. As of Sunday morning, power was out for 184,153 Central Maine Power customers and 15,487 Versant Power customers.

Cumberland County was most impacted by the outages, with 87,255 of CMP’s 177,311 Cumberland County customers without power. Service was down for 46,543 CMP customers in York County.

CMP spokesperson Jonathan Breed that the utility had put 150 line crews and at least 150 tree crews that clear roads in place to prepare for the storm. CMP started assessing damages Sunday morning, delayed by dangerous road conditions on Saturday night, he said. It also began deploying another 200 line crews from Vermont and Canada.

But Breed said he anticipates it will take CMP until Tuesday evening to restore service to all of its Maine customers.

“The biggest issue is accessing the damage,” he said – and downed trees and falling ice are likely to slow the process and potentially cause additional outages.

“Areas that were hardest hit will see the longer outage periods, but they will also receive the most attention and the most focus from our crews,” Breed said.

CMP spent Saturday night responding to over 250 emergency calls, including people trapped in their cars by downed power lines, he said.

“We had to make the call last night to focus on emergency calls only because the conditions were so hazardous for our crews.”

This story will be updated.

