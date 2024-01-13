A winter storm that could bring serious flooding to coastal Maine arrived early Saturday morning with wind gusts approaching 60 mph in some places.

The storm could bring unprecedented flooding to the coast as it coincides with the monthly astronomical high tide. It also comes on the heels of another wind and rain storm that caused damage in many parts of the state earlier this week.

“We do expect some very, very dangerous coastal flooding,” said Jon Palmer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray.

The storm arrived in Maine around 4 or 5 a.m. Some parts of the state have seen snow but not as much as anticipated, Palmer said. Madison, New Hampshire, recorded 2.5 inches of snow, and Gray, where the weather service is located, had just 0.1 inches.

The highest rainfall total was in Sanford, where 0.41 inches had fallen by 7:30 a.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

COAST COULD SEE RECORD TIDE

The storm is expected to be dangerous because of high winds combined with the precipitation and high tide.

“When we have high tides and high winds, not just are we going to see the tide go up but we’re also going to have the winds necessary to trigger some waves, and we could see some pretty serious splash over,” Palmer said.

High tide in Portland is at 12:05 p.m. The record high in the city is 14.17 feet, and Palmer said forecasters are predicting a high tide of 14.3 feet.

By 7:30 a.m. Kittery had seen wind gusts of 57 mph, and Rangeley, in the western Maine mountains, had seen gusts of 55 mph. Gusts along the coast were generally between 47 and 52 mph, Palmer said.

Water levels are rising ahead of the noon time tide today. We’re expecting water levels to near record with major coastal flooding along the coast of New Hampshire and Maine. Stay away from rising water and be prepared for flooded coastal roads. #coastalflood #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/gLeEEgRRil — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 13, 2024

In a tweet later Saturday, the weather service said water levels are rising ahead of the noon high tide.

Advertisement

“We’re expecting water levels to near record with major coastal flooding along the coast of New Hampshire and Maine,” it said. “Stay away from rising water and be prepared for flooded coastal roads.”

DAMAGE MINIMAL SO FAR

Central Maine Power was not reporting many outages early Saturday. Only about 2,000 customers were without electricity as of 9 a.m. The state’s other major utility, Versant Power, had only 47 customers without power as of 9 a.m.

Portland Harbor Master Kevin Battle said around 9 a.m. that he wasn’t aware of any problems that had arisen. Most people were waiting out the storm and not out on the water, he said.

“A storm like this, most people hunker down,” Battle said. “It should be quick moving.”

Casco Bay Ferry Lines said Saturday morning that service between Peaks Island and Portland is suspended until further notice.

Advertisement

Officials are warning people to take precautions and prepare accordingly for the storm.

“While the storm surge will likely be smaller than earlier this week, we are expecting a larger swing in the tides which means that folks should expect serious flooding again,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Friday.

“With high winds, there is also the likelihood of power outages. MEMA’s Emergency Operations Center will be at full activation tomorrow, and we will continue to monitor the storm’s impacts and respond accordingly.”

The governor also reminded people to not walk through flowing water, drive through flooded areas or drive past barriers.

WARNING TO AVOID COAST

Portland officials issued a warning to residents that the storm could bring 1 to 2 feet of inundation and potentially cause more flooding than Wednesday.

Advertisement

“City crews will be monitoring any flooded streets and will post barricades when necessary,” city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said Friday. “We urge the public to adhere to these barricades and not drive through flood water.”

In anticipation of flooding in Scarborough, roads to Higgins Beach and Prouts Necks were closed at 8 a.m. Saturday, said John Brennan of the Scarborough Fire Department. Police are positioned at the roads to ensure only residents pass through the area.

“We’re just trying to keep the people who are going there to get photos and what not out of those areas,” Brennan said. “And every other area of town that we typically see flooding, we have barricades pre-staged so as those roads become compromised we’ll be able to close.”

Several homes on Higgins Beach have been hit with structural damage from last week’s storm. “The pump station was flooded out on Wednesday. We can’t make any repairs (until after Saturday’s storm),” Brennan said.

“Speaking with a lot of the residents, they’re doing what they can to shore up things and remove water. We went to one home on Vesper Street yesterday that still had 3 feet of standing water in their basement. We know we have some structural damage to buildings.”

The town has not issued any mandatory evacuations, Brennan said, adding that the media has done a good job warning residents about the dangers of Saturday’s high tide. It will be up to residents whether they decide it would be unsafe to remain in their homes, he said.

Advertisement

The town has added staff to the police department, public works, fire department and dispatchers to be prepared to help as the storm worsens from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In York County, the York County Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations center at 5 a.m. Saturday.

There were no significant storm impacts to report as of 9:15 a.m., but officials were preparing for flooding and damage, especially given that many coastal areas are vulnerable in the wake of the storm from earlier this week, said Megan Arsenault, deputy director of York County Emergency Management Agency.

“The last few days towns have been working to get immediate repairs done, especially in areas that were hard hit near the coast,” Arsenault said. “The challenge of that is balancing recovery with safety measures for this storm, so a lot of what they did was temporary like addressing road issues or closing roads. At this point, I would say most areas are stable but there are some major concerns.”

Arsenault said Saturday morning that tides were expected to be coming in a little higher and more quickly than officials originally anticipated.

“So if folks are near the coast they should pay attention to any warnings from local officials and pay attention to the conditions in their area,” she said. “We’re very seriously urging people to stay away from the coast.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: