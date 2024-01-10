Thousands of Mainers are without power Wednesday morning as a powerful storm pummels the state with strong wind gusts and driving rain.

Forecasters warned that the dynamic and unpredictable storm could cause power outages and flooding across much of the state as well as deliver as much as a foot of snow in higher elevations.

More than 46,000 homes and businesses across the state were without power by 7 a.m.

Central Maine Power reported more than 40,000 customers without power at 6:45 a.m. Most of Cumberland County’s 8,600 outages are in Harpswell, Scarborough and other coastal towns.

In York County, more than 8,400 customers started the day without power. Kennebunkport and York were hardest hit by early outages, according to CMP’s online outage lists.

CMP officials have been monitoring the storm since last week and began staging extra line and tree crews across its coverage area Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson.

Versant, which covers northern and eastern Maine, reported more than 6,600 outages at 7 a.m.

FLOODING EXPECTED IN COASTAL AREAS

Weather forecasters and emergency management officials warned that the storm is likely to cause flooding. The snow that fell in southern Maine on Sunday – more than 18 inches in some places – will melt, creating the potential for flooding in streams and urban areas with poor drainage systems or storm drains clogged with snow.

Coastal flooding is expected at high tide, which is around 9:30 a.m. in Portland.

Heavy overnight and early morning rain was causing some problems on the roads of southern Maine ahead of the morning commute.

In Scarborough, Highland Avenue is impassable because of downed trees and powerlines. Flooding was reported along Old Orchard Road in Old Orchard Beach and sections of Commercial Street in Portland were covered with standing water.

The storm is bringing widely varying weather conditions in different parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that went into effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday and remains in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday. Portland was expected to experience peak wind gusts of 60 mph starting around 6 a.m., according to the weather service.

Port Clyde and Down East locations are likely to be hit with near-hurricane force winds of 70 mph Wednesday.

The Caribou office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday calling for 5 to 10 inches of snow and sleet accumulation in most of Aroostook County, the Penobscot Valley and Down East.

The mountains of western Maine and higher elevations are expected to get 8 to 12 inches of snow overnight into Wednesday. That snow will be capped off by a brief period of rain.

STORM CAUSES DELAYS

School districts across southern and midcoast Maine called for delayed openings Tuesday morning. Several announced remote learning days.

State offices won’t open until noon Wednesday to allow Maine Department of Transportation crews time to clear roads. Courthouses will also open at noon.

State officials urged Mainers to use caution during the storm.

“Maine is forecast to receive a significant storm Tuesday night into Wednesday that is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and wet heavy snow that could lead to flooding, power outages and slick driving conditions,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “I urge Maine people to take precautions and to prepare for the storm and its aftermath.”

The Portland International Jetport reported several delayed flights Wednesday morning, but more flights appeared to be on schedule.

Amtrak Downeaster trains 680 and 681 have been cancelled for Wednesday. Some stations are without power.

“We are closely monitoring the status of the railroad caused by last night’s severe weather. Currently, there are power outages reported along the route which will cause delays to trains,” railroad officials posted in a service alert.

This story will be updated.

