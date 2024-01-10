A commercial truck drove off Tukey’s Bridge in Portland and landed in the water during the storm Wednesday morning.

Three people from the truck were helped out of the water by nearby employees from the Portland Water District. They were taken to Maine Medical Center, but the extent of their injuries was unknown, according to fire officials.

Curtis Trimmer, an employees at the Portland Water District, said he was watching the floodwaters when he heard a loud noise and a truck “came flying over the railing” around 10 a.m.

“It kind of did a nosedive onto the trail and ended up in the water,” he said. “After that we rushed down to make sure the guys were OK.”

The three men were out of the water when the Portland Fire Department arrived at the scene. Crews went into the water to make sure no one remained in the truck, said Deputy Chief Chad Johnston. He said the people from the truck are lucky to be alive and that bystanders were nearby to help.

According to the National Data Buoy Center, the water is 40 degrees.

In a post on the social media site X, Maine State Police said the truck was heading north on Interstate 295 when it went over the bridge at Exit 8. Police said it was a 45-foot drop into the water. They asked people to avoid the area.

Johnston said there was a significant language barrier with the truck driver and passengers, and officials are still trying to determine what happened. It is not yet known if the weather was a factor, he said.

Maine State Police was responding to the scene late Wednesday morning. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is also responding to deal with fuel that spilled into the water.

This story will be updated.

