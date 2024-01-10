SKOWHEGAN — A vote at Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting to move the proposed whitewater River Park in Skowhegan to its next phase reignited a decades-long debate about the project’s viability.

Several selectmen and town residents expressed concerns about the costs of future park maintenance, spurred by new doubts about the potential for flood damage with December’s historic storm fresh in their minds.

But ultimately, selectmen passed a series of motions 4–1, together authorizing the use of previously allocated funds for a final design and sending the park project out to bid for a contractor.

Park organizers, led by the nonprofit Main Street Skowhegan, said last week that the first phase of construction could begin this summer with that approval.

Plans for the River Park include improved river access, whitewater paddling features and other recreation infrastructure along the Kennebec River in Skowhegan. The park, formerly known as Run of River, will feature the first adjustable whitewater wave in the Northeast, which supporters have said will help to develop Skowhegan into a regional outdoor destination.

Funding, so far, has largely come from federal grants, as well as the town’s Sappi tax increment financing fund used for economic development.

Selectman Harold Bigelow was the lone dissenter in the three separate votes, leading the opposition against a project that organizers say already has most of the funding it needs to begin the first phase of construction and is nearing the end of a complicated permitting process.

Bigelow’s biggest concern, among many, was the future cost on the town’s taxpayers of maintaining the park. The major flooding seen after December’s storm and winter ice jams could damage park infrastructure, Bigelow said.

“The benefit for this park is not going to outweigh the cost by any means,” Bigelow said. “All these grants and everything — I could just walk away from that right now and just say our taxes are not going to go up on account of this.”

Selectman Charles Robbins, who said he supports the River Park, added that originally the town was not going to pay for maintenance but later that was changed.

Main Street Skowhegan has already hired an employee qualified to manage the park, the organization’s president and CEO Kristina Cannon responded.

The park’s design will factor in changing water levels, even if the river is at the flood stage seen in December, Cannon and other park supporters said about the potential for damage. The design also accounts for the removal of dams both upstream and downstream of the Skowhegan gorge, Cannon said.

Park organizers also responded to doubts that the project will meet Skowhegan’s economic needs.

“It’s not a question of whether this is an economic driver,” said Jeff McCabe, a Skowhegan resident. “It will be — it already is — an economic driver.”

A study commissioned by Main Street Skowhegan in 2016 found the park could bring millions of dollars in economic benefits to the region.

With the project now able to take its next step forward, the biggest hurdle appears to be final approval from more than a dozen federal agencies involved.

Organizers have had to contend with several slow — and sometimes changing — bureaucratic processes related to permitting and funding, Cannon said. As a result, construction has been pushed back, though Maine’s congressional delegation has recently helped to move things along.

“This is the longest going project, as you all know, but most complicated thing that I’ve had to deal with in my life,” Cannon said to the board of selectmen. “I wanted to see construction this fall, too, but it, unfortunately, did not happen.”

