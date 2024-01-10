Months after pushing through an expansion of abortion access that drew huge protests at the State House, legislative Democrats are now setting their sights on enshrining a woman’s right to an abortion in the Maine Constitution.

Senate Democrats announced Wednesday that the Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing later this month on a proposed constitutional amendment sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic.

The bill, L.D. 780, would need to garner two-thirds support in each chamber to advance to a statewide ballot — a seemingly unattainable threshold given last year’s bruising battle to expand abortion rights.

Vitelli said in a written statement that citizens have a fundamental right to control their own reproductive health, saying it’s necessary for “controlling one’s financial destiny and to being a full participant in society.”

“This includes the right to access abortion care,” Vitelli said. “With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we were shown that we can’t take for granted that this right is protected. To that end, it’s clear we need direct, explicit language in our state Constitution stating that a person’s individual rights include their right to bodily and reproductive autonomy.”

The renewed abortion debate comes as Republicans and Democrats are already deeply at odds over other issues, including the secretary of state’s ruling that Donald Trump is ineligible for the presidential ballot because of Jan. 6 and a proposed mandate for electric vehicles.

Last session, Democrats narrowly passed a new law expanding abortion access by allowing the medical procedure after fetal viability, usually around 22 to 24 weeks, if deemed necessary by a physician.

Last year’s proposal, offered by Gov. Janet Mills, drew more than 2,000 people the state house for a 19-hour public hearing, heavy lobbying from both sides, emotional floor debates and procedural maneuvering by political leaders ahead of deeply personal votes that saw several Democrats to defect. The bill narrowly cleared the House in a 74-72 vote, with five Democrats opposed.

Mills offered the bill after saying during her reelection campaign that she would not seek to change Maine’s law, which included an exception for abortions after 24 weeks when the health of the mother is at risk.

Abortions that occur later in pregnancy, at 20 weeks or later, are extremely rare. In 2022, only six of 2,225 abortions performed in Maine were done at 20 weeks or later. About 60% of abortions were medication abortions done early in pregnancy.

The Judiciary Committee will hold the public hearing on the constitutional amendment proposal Monday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. Members of the pubic may submit their testimony online, testify via Zoom or in-person at the State House.

