AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills has signed a historic law expanding access to abortions later in pregnancy, making Maine one of the least restrictive states in the nation even as many others are effectively banning the procedure.

Mills signed the law during a ceremony at the State House Wednesday morning, surrounded by advocates and lawmakers who helped pass the hard-fought bill.

Among those present was Dana Peirce of Yarmouth, who Mills said inspired her to propose the new law so women experiencing heartbreaking medical complications no longer have to travel to another state for abortions.

Peirce had to seek an abortion out-of-state after she discovered her child was suffering from a deadly form of skeletal dysplasia, a random, rare genetic mutation.

Maine’s previous abortion law, adopted 30 years ago, allowed for abortions until viability and, after that, only if the mother’s life or health is at risk.

The new law allows licensed doctors to approve abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, or at about 24 weeks. Supporters argued it is a medical decision best left to a woman and her medical provider, while opponents said the measure will open the door to abortions on demand through birth.

The law passed with support from Democrats who hold the majority of seats in both the House and Senate. The Senate voted to pass the bill in a 21-13 vote. It was in the House where the bill struggled, winning support in an initial vote of 74-72 after several Democrats joined the solid Republican opposition.

States across the country have been debating abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, ending a woman’s right to an abortion under the U.S. Constitution. The case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization threw the legality of abortion back to the states and led to a wave of abortion bans and restrictions in a dozen conservative states.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: