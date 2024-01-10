A winter storm that started Tuesday night and ended late Wednesday morning carried heavy rains and high winds, resulting in widespread flooding and power outages across the state.
Susan Shannon sweeps water out of her store Sea Glass Jewelry Studio in Kennebunkport on Wednesday. Shannon has been in that space since 2006 and says she thinks Wednesday’s flooding from the Kennebunk River is the worst she has ever seen. Shannon said she had 7 and a half inches of water in her store. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Ram Island Ledge Light is seen in the background as waves break against the rocks at Fort Williams Park. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Steve Pochebit empties a wheelbarrow of rocks on Wednesday that washed up in his driveway and covered Ocean Avenue in Kennebunkport, making the road near the Bush family compound at Walker’s Point impassable. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Richard DeCourcey, chef at J’s Oyster, pokes his head out of a door to witness the floodwaters at high tide on Wednesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Firefighters inspect a smoldering utility pole on a flooded Portland Pier at high tide Wednesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A section of Route 1 in Scarborough is closed due to flooding over the marsh. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A worker moves a barrier into place as a storm surge pushes water and foam onto Old Orchard Street in Old Orchard Beach. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A house on Ocean Avenue in Kennebunkport known locally as the Rock House is pummeled by a wave during high tide on Wednesday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Celine Pochebit rakes large beach stones away from the end of her driveway on Ocean Avenue in Kennebunkport on Wednesday. Rocks and debris made Ocean Avenue impassable in front of Pochebit’s home, which is across from Walker’s Point. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Paul ‘Happy’ Gilmore, a city employee, leans around a corner on Portland Pier to see flood waters rolling onto the street on Wednesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Bryce White, an employee at Harbor Fish Market, photographs the flooded Custom House Wharf from a loading bay on Wednesday at high tide after heavy rain and strong winds caused coastal flooding in Portland. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A van drives through floodwaters across Route 9 in Wells. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Billy Doner of Old Orchard Beach runs from the encroaching foam of the surf while watching the storm at the Pier on Wednesday morning. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A man walks along Beach Avenue in Kennebunk where a section of sea wall was ripped out by storm surge. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
The entire side wall of this garage at 155 Beach Avenue in Kennebunk was ripped off during the storm surge on Wednesday morning. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Crews work on Highland Avenue in Scarborough after power lines were downed by a large, fallen tree. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Firefighters Donald Lashomb, left, and Scott DuMais erect a barrier at a flooded section of West Grand Avenue in Ocean Park, Old Orchard Beach. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer