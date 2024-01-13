In photos: Maine’s coast batted by yet another storm
Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell Saturday in southern Maine, flooding low-lying streets and businesses, while a record-breaking high tide inundated already-drenched parts of the state, eroded beaches and washed away two iconic fishing shacks.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Another winter rainstorm brings historic coastal flooding, high winds
to an already-drenched Maine. Read the story here
Two shacks on Fisherman’s Point in South Portland were swept into Casco Bay during a powerful storm Saturday. Photo by Ben Tero @bterophoto
The shoreline of Willard Beach is hammered with waves on Saturday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Passerby Emily Lane, left, helps Zach Fisette push his pickup truck to higher ground after Fisette said he underestimated the depth on Somerset Street in Portland and became swamped. The street had not been barricaded yet, he added. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Marcin Gorski, manager of the Aloft hotel in downtown Portland, dumps water from the entrance near Maple Street. It’s the fourth time the hotel has flooded in the 6 months he’s worked there. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
A man walks on a wall along Beach Avenue in Kennebunk as waves break over a seawall two hours after high tide on Saturday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Waves slam into houses along Beach Avenue in Kennebunk on Saturday shortly after high tide. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
A beachside playground is awash with surf at Willard Beach on Saturday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Susanne McNaney, an employee at Whole Foods, wears plastic bags over her shoes while wading across a flooded Pearl Street to get to her car after work Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Connor O’Neil records video from the Brown’s Boatyard dock on North Haven during the storm Saturday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Houses are slammed by waves at Lord’s Point in Kennebunk during high tide on Saturday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
A car plows through floodwaters on Chestnut Street in Portland on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A city employee directs traffic on Fox Street in Portland’s Bayside neighborhood, where floodwaters caused several road closures. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Dencie and Michael McEnroe, of Southwest Harbor, stand in the floodwaters at Maine Wharf at high tide on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A crowd gathers at the edge of the tide line on Custom House Wharf at high tide on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Maine State Pier was flooded to the edge of Commercial Street at high tide on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Spectators photograph the rough seas at Old Orchard Beach on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A person photographs flooding along Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Stewart Smith of Old Orchard Beach takes photos of flooding on West Grand Avenue about an hour before high tide on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
West Grand Avenue in Old Orchard Beach was closed Saturday, about an hour before high tide, due to coastal flooding. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Somerset Street in Portland is barricaded at the intersection with Franklin Avenue on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A group paddles a canoe around a flooded Custom House Wharf at high tide on Saturday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Kevin Deneault with Portland’s Department of Public Works checks flooding at Portland Pier on Saturday. He said Portland broke the 1978 storm water level. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Lare Huber, of Portland, photographs damage at Chandler’s Wharf parking lot in Portland. He came to check on his sailboat docked there and to see results of a record storm. His boat looks OK, he said, as it’s on a floating dock. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.