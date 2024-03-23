Heavy snowfall will continue throughout southern Maine until Saturday afternoon after falling all Friday night.
The National Weather Service in Gray reported the area could see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches before it transitions into freezing rain and snow tonight.
The coast will end up seeing less snow, most of which will wash away with the rain.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until Sunday morning. Forecasters warn against dangerous driving conditions.
Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power reported no outages Saturday morning.
