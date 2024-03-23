Heavy snowfall will continue throughout southern Maine until Saturday afternoon after falling all Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Gray reported the area could see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches before it transitions into freezing rain and snow tonight.

The coast will end up seeing less snow, most of which will wash away with the rain.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until Sunday morning. Forecasters warn against dangerous driving conditions.

Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power reported no outages Saturday morning.

