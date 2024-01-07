All over southern Maine church services were canceled as the first big snow arrived early Sunday, prompting crashes on a slippery I-95 in the Gray area.

As snow piled up, as of 10:26 a.m. parts of New Hampshire had received more than a foot of snow. In Maine, the town of Acton had received the most snow so far with 13 inches of snow, said Andy Pohl, National Weather Service meteorologist from the Gray station.

Snow started falling overnight in southern Maine in the early hours of Sunday.

Measurements of snowfall showed that the York town of Hollis had 10.5 inches of snow and 12 inches in Limerick. That compared to 7 a.m. when Hollis had seven inches.

In Cumberland County, snow measured 5.5 inches on the ground around 10 a.m., and seven inches in Gorham.

The most snow had fallen over York and Cumberland counties with less north of those counties, according to Pohl. Mechanic Falls in Androscoggin County had 2.1 inches of snow, 2.5 inches in Durham, and the Oxford town of Porter had four inches.

The forecast is calling for heavy snow in the morning in southern Maine with accumulation ending up between eight to 12 inches in the Portland area. Snow will continue throughout the day with the storm eventually ending after dark.

Forecasters have cautioned that travel would be dangerous at times with blowing and drifting snow, and crashes prompted emergency personnel to respond.

The Cumberland Fire Department reported that in Gray a crash involving two tractor-trailers happened on a slick I-95 early Sunday.

When first responders arrived, the two trucks were completely blocking the highway. One of the tractor-trailers had jackknifed.

While Gray Fire and Heavy Rescue responded and were checking for leaking fluids, there were reports of more crashes near that scene, also in the northbound lane. Falmouth and Cumberland firefighters and EMS responded to the second crash, including some who responded on foot, the Cumberland Fire Department reported on their Facebook page.

The crash was being investigated by Maine State Police. No further information was available at this time.

Around 11 a.m. the Maine Turnpike Authority reported a motor vehicle crash on the turnpike northbound between Exit 53 in Falmouth and Exit 63 in Gray. They are advising travelers to expect delays and use caution in the area.

This story will be updated.

