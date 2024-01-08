Snowfall totals as of 10:32 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Related

Winter arrives in southern Maine at last, as storm drops 10 inches of snow or more across the region

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles